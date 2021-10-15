Buy or Sell The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.29. The company’s stock price has collected -0.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/04/21 that Travelers Outlines Framework for Autonomous Vehicle Insurance in Canada

Is It Worth Investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE :TRV) Right Now?

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRV is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $163.64, which is $7.17 above the current price. TRV currently public float of 248.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRV was 1.12M shares.

TRV’s Market Performance

TRV stocks went down by -0.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.56% and a quarterly performance of 0.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for The Travelers Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.15% for TRV stocks with a simple moving average of 2.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $180 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRV reach a price target of $161, previously predicting the price at $171. The rating they have provided for TRV stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TRV, setting the target price at $166 in the report published on July 12th of the current year.

TRV Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.92. In addition, The Travelers Companies Inc. saw 11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from BESSETTE ANDY F, who sale 20,835 shares at the price of $162.05 back on Aug 27. After this action, BESSETTE ANDY F now owns 11,910 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $3,376,392 using the latest closing price.

OLIVO MARIA, the EVP, Strat Dev & Pres Intl of The Travelers Companies Inc., sale 9,903 shares at $162.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that OLIVO MARIA is holding 95,060 shares at $1,604,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Travelers Companies Inc. stands at +8.37. The total capital return value is set at 10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.87. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), the company’s capital structure generated 23.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.14. Total debt to assets is 6.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.