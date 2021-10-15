A Lesson to Learn: Hasbro Inc. (HAS)

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) went up by 3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.89. The company’s stock price has collected 2.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/21 that Koss, JPMorgan, Plug Power, Delta: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ :HAS) Right Now?

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAS is at 1.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

HAS currently public float of 126.62M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAS was 706.42K shares.

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS stocks went up by 2.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.35% and a quarterly performance of -2.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Hasbro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.22% for HAS stocks with a simple moving average of -4.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $113 based on the research report published on October 04th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAS reach a price target of $114, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for HAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to HAS, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

HAS Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.18. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw -2.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAS starting from Nyman Eric, who sale 11,435 shares at the price of $100.08 back on Jul 29. After this action, Nyman Eric now owns 25,394 shares of Hasbro Inc., valued at $1,144,457 using the latest closing price.

GOLDNER BRIAN, the Chairman & CEO of Hasbro Inc., sale 210,378 shares at $101.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that GOLDNER BRIAN is holding 142,081 shares at $21,257,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+47.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 183.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.69. Total debt to assets is 49.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.