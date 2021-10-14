We Analyzed the Future Direction of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI), Here is What We Found

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) went down by -6.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.26. The company’s stock price has collected -8.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/11/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, Alcoa, Laredo Petroleum, Apple, or Northrop Grumman?

Is It Worth Investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE :LPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPI is at 4.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $85.20, which is $2.47 above the current price. LPI currently public float of 12.08M and currently shorts hold a 22.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPI was 757.45K shares.

LPI’s Market Performance

LPI stocks went down by -8.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.41% and a quarterly performance of 21.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 736.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for Laredo Petroleum Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.62% for LPI stocks with a simple moving average of 59.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPI stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for LPI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LPI in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $66 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to LPI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

LPI Trading at 24.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPI fell by -8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +295.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.26. In addition, Laredo Petroleum Inc. saw 296.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPI starting from PIGOTT M. JASON, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $48.12 back on Aug 10. After this action, PIGOTT M. JASON now owns 129,443 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc., valued at $240,600 using the latest closing price.

Lemmerman Bryan, the Sr VP & CFO of Laredo Petroleum Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $45.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Lemmerman Bryan is holding 59,790 shares at $226,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.13 for the present operating margin

+13.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laredo Petroleum Inc. stands at -129.09. The total capital return value is set at 2.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.