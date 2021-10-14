Wall Street Pummels UDR Inc. (UDR) After Recent Earnings Report

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.31. The company’s stock price has collected 0.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/02/21 that These top-scoring stocks enable you to tap into the surging housing market and stay ahead of inflation

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc. (NYSE :UDR) Right Now?

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1358.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UDR is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for UDR Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.27, which is $2.12 above the current price. UDR currently public float of 294.36M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UDR was 1.93M shares.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR stocks went up by 0.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.66% and a quarterly performance of 2.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.92% for UDR Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.78% for UDR stocks with a simple moving average of 14.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $60 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to UDR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

UDR Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.43. In addition, UDR Inc. saw 41.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $54.45 back on Sep 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 1,043,726 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $1,633,467 using the latest closing price.

Davis Jerry A, the President of UDR Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $54.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Davis Jerry A is holding 119,887 shares at $543,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.63 for the present operating margin

+14.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc. stands at +5.18. The total capital return value is set at 1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc. (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 159.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.53. Total debt to assets is 53.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 156.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.