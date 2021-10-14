The Chart for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) went down by -4.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $737.45. The company’s stock price has collected -8.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/21 that Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGN) Right Now?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALGN is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Align Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $741.92, which is $149.14 above the current price. ALGN currently public float of 73.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGN was 516.35K shares.

ALGN’s Market Performance

ALGN stocks went down by -8.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.60% and a quarterly performance of -4.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Align Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.50% for ALGN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $732 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGN reach a price target of $732. The rating they have provided for ALGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALGN, setting the target price at $700 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

ALGN Trading at -14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -16.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN fell by -8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $675.72. In addition, Align Technology Inc. saw 11.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from Thaler Warren S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $711.54 back on Aug 24. After this action, Thaler Warren S now owns 51,378 shares of Align Technology Inc., valued at $3,557,723 using the latest closing price.

Coletti Julie Ann, the SVP, Chief Legal & Regulatory of Align Technology Inc., sale 782 shares at $710.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Coletti Julie Ann is holding 26 shares at $555,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+71.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology Inc. stands at +71.84. The total capital return value is set at 16.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 75.76. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.