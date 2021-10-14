Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) went up by 10.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.81. The company’s stock price has collected 6.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/21 that Recursion is Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for REC-2282 for the Potential Treatment of NF2-Mutated Meningiomas

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RXRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.60, which is $12.66 above the current price. RXRX currently public float of 130.78M and currently shorts hold a 9.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXRX was 496.40K shares.

RXRX’s Market Performance

RXRX stocks went up by 6.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.40% and a quarterly performance of -39.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.65% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.29% for RXRX stocks with a simple moving average of -30.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $37 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXRX reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for RXRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 11th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to RXRX, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

RXRX Trading at -17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares sank -17.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +6.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.29. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -36.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2135.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2196.01. The total capital return value is set at -48.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.92.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 25.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.67.