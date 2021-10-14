Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.94. The company’s stock price has collected -2.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/21 that Associated Bank Auto Finance launches indirect auto lending service in 16 states

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE :ASB) Right Now?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASB is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Associated Banc-Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.93, which is -$0.03 below the current price. ASB currently public float of 149.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASB was 1.32M shares.

ASB’s Market Performance

ASB stocks went down by -2.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.18% and a quarterly performance of 7.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for Associated Banc-Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.96% for ASB stocks with a simple moving average of 3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

ASB Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.36. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw 26.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from KAMERICK EILEEN A, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $20.63 back on Aug 19. After this action, KAMERICK EILEEN A now owns 50,355 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $92,823 using the latest closing price.

Stein David L, the Executive Vice President of Associated Banc-Corp, sale 16,302 shares at $20.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Stein David L is holding 63,949 shares at $335,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at +24.21. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.63. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 60.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.66. Total debt to assets is 7.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.