Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.02. Press Release reported on 10/12/21 that Life Time Announces Closing of $702 Million Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LTH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of LTH was 4.32M shares.

LTH’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.17% for LTH stocks with a simple moving average of 0.17% for the last 200 days.

LTH Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.44% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH fell by -1.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. saw -1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.75 for the present operating margin

-2.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stands at -37.98. The total capital return value is set at -5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.64.

Based on Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH), the company’s capital structure generated 271.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.08. Total debt to assets is 61.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 258.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.66.

The receivables turnover for the company is 23.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.