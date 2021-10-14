Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) went up by 44.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.92. The company’s stock price has collected 53.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Sono-Tek Reports Strong Growth in Sales, Profitability and Backlog for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022; Expects Double-Digit Growth and Record Sales for FY 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ :SOTK) Right Now?

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOTK is at -0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sono-Tek Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. SOTK currently public float of 12.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOTK was 20.46K shares.

SOTK’s Market Performance

SOTK stocks went up by 53.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 80.28% and a quarterly performance of 90.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.12% for Sono-Tek Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.93% for SOTK stocks with a simple moving average of 62.81% for the last 200 days.

SOTK Trading at 81.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 31.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.49%, as shares surge +81.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOTK rose by +53.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Sono-Tek Corporation saw 44.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+47.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sono-Tek Corporation stands at +7.56. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.06. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK), the company’s capital structure generated 9.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.38. Total debt to assets is 6.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.