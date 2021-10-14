Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) went down by -29.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected -27.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :NMTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMTC is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NMTC currently public float of 10.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMTC was 283.45K shares.

NMTC’s Market Performance

NMTC stocks went down by -27.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.09% and a quarterly performance of -46.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.01% for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.33% for NMTC stocks with a simple moving average of -54.20% for the last 200 days.

NMTC Trading at -32.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -37.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMTC fell by -27.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation saw -38.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMTC starting from Christianson Mark, who sale 600 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Jun 24. After this action, Christianson Mark now owns 1,077,306 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, valued at $3,780 using the latest closing price.

Christianson Mark, the Business Development Director of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, sale 11,300 shares at $6.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Christianson Mark is holding 1,077,906 shares at $76,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-254.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stands at -708.00. The total capital return value is set at -439.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,339.14. Equity return is now at value -135.80, with -91.50 for asset returns.

Based on NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.44. Total debt to assets is 29.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.