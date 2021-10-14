Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) went up by 15.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.88. The company’s stock price has collected -13.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Helbiz and the NFL Team up to Stream NFL’s Content on Helbiz Live Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ :HLBZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Helbiz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $1.22 above the current price. HLBZ currently public float of 2.96M and currently shorts hold a 12.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLBZ was 2.43M shares.

HLBZ’s Market Performance

HLBZ stocks went down by -13.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.97% and a quarterly performance of 0.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.55% for Helbiz Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.28% for HLBZ stocks with a simple moving average of 12.42% for the last 200 days.

HLBZ Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares surge +26.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLBZ fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.47. In addition, Helbiz Inc. saw -0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLBZ

The total capital return value is set at -2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.69. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.