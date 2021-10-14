Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)?

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) went up by 7.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.88. The company’s stock price has collected 12.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Realogy Named To Forbes List Of World’s Best Employers 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE :RLGY) Right Now?

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RLGY is at 2.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Realogy Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $3.13 above the current price. RLGY currently public float of 114.33M and currently shorts hold a 11.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLGY was 1.36M shares.

RLGY’s Market Performance

RLGY stocks went up by 12.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.00% and a quarterly performance of 15.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Realogy Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.61% for RLGY stocks with a simple moving average of 20.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLGY stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RLGY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLGY in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $28 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLGY reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for RLGY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to RLGY, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

RLGY Trading at 15.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLGY rose by +12.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.05. In addition, Realogy Holdings Corp. saw 54.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLGY starting from Gustavson Timothy B., who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $17.39 back on May 03. After this action, Gustavson Timothy B. now owns 19,818 shares of Realogy Holdings Corp., valued at $208,680 using the latest closing price.

WASSER MARILYN J., the EVP, General Counsel and Sec. of Realogy Holdings Corp., sale 16,923 shares at $16.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WASSER MARILYN J. is holding 189,486 shares at $278,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+16.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realogy Holdings Corp. stands at -5.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.46. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), the company’s capital structure generated 221.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.89. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.81.