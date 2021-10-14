CubeSmart (CUBE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.07. The company’s stock price has collected 5.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/21 that CubeSmart Recognized as Champion of Board Diversity by Forum of Executive Women

Is It Worth Investing in CubeSmart (NYSE :CUBE) Right Now?

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUBE is at 0.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for CubeSmart declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.22, which is $1.53 above the current price. CUBE currently public float of 200.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUBE was 976.30K shares.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CUBE stocks went up by 5.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.88% and a quarterly performance of 7.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for CubeSmart. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.41% for CUBE stocks with a simple moving average of 19.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $52 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUBE, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on May 14th of the current year.

CUBE Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.04. In addition, CubeSmart saw 54.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARR CHRISTOPHER P, who sale 5,623 shares at the price of $51.52 back on Aug 20. After this action, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now owns 465,314 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $289,699 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN TIMOTHY M, the CFO of CubeSmart, sale 16,030 shares at $51.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that MARTIN TIMOTHY M is holding 227,568 shares at $818,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.92 for the present operating margin

+44.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +24.39. The total capital return value is set at 6.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 135.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.55. Total debt to assets is 51.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.