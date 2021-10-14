Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.04. The company’s stock price has collected -6.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/21 that Apollo Endosurgery Announces Pricing of $65 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ :APEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APEN is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.25, which is $5.67 above the current price. APEN currently public float of 21.75M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APEN was 132.48K shares.

APEN’s Market Performance

APEN stocks went down by -6.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.36% and a quarterly performance of 10.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 382.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.35% for Apollo Endosurgery Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.78% for APEN stocks with a simple moving average of 25.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APEN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for APEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APEN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $15 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2021.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APEN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for APEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 17th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to APEN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

APEN Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APEN fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.16. In addition, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. saw 152.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APEN starting from McKhann Chas, who sale 21,148 shares at the price of $7.74 back on Aug 20. After this action, McKhann Chas now owns 643,826 shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc., valued at $163,686 using the latest closing price.

McKhann Chas, the President and CEO of Apollo Endosurgery Inc., sale 21,148 shares at $7.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that McKhann Chas is holding 664,974 shares at $166,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.56 for the present operating margin

+44.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stands at -53.77. The total capital return value is set at -25.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.65. Equity return is now at value -243.10, with -17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN), the company’s capital structure generated 893.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.94. Total debt to assets is 77.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 874.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.