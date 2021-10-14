A Lesson to Learn: Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) went down by -2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.29. The company’s stock price has collected -0.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Aegon AM adds three to Responsible Investment team

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon N.V. (NYSE :AEG) Right Now?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEG is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Aegon N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.97, which is -$0.16 below the current price. AEG currently public float of 1.75B and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEG was 1.58M shares.

AEG’s Market Performance

AEG stocks went down by -0.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.51% and a quarterly performance of 23.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.60% for Aegon N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.12% for AEG stocks with a simple moving average of 11.34% for the last 200 days.

AEG Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.00. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw 29.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aegon N.V. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.44. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aegon N.V. (AEG), the company’s capital structure generated 65.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.74. Total debt to assets is 3.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.