We Analyzed the Future Direction of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), Here is What We Found

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) went up by 11.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $736.15. The company’s stock price has collected 16.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that HubSpot Introduces a More Customizable, More Connected, More Customer-Centric CRM Platform at INBOUND 2021

Is It Worth Investing in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE :HUBS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUBS is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for HubSpot Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $697.30, which is -$79.88 below the current price. HUBS currently public float of 44.53M and currently shorts hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUBS was 431.64K shares.

HUBS’s Market Performance

HUBS stocks went up by 16.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.17% and a quarterly performance of 36.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 134.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for HubSpot Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.47% for HUBS stocks with a simple moving average of 40.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $740 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUBS reach a price target of $700, previously predicting the price at $630. The rating they have provided for HUBS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to HUBS, setting the target price at $650 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

HUBS Trading at 12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +12.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS rose by +16.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $690.70. In addition, HubSpot Inc. saw 91.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Bueker Kathryn, who sale 600 shares at the price of $640.00 back on Oct 06. After this action, Bueker Kathryn now owns 35,218 shares of HubSpot Inc., valued at $384,000 using the latest closing price.

Shah Dharmesh, the Chief Technology Officer of HubSpot Inc., sale 10,673 shares at $663.80 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Shah Dharmesh is holding 1,520,838 shares at $7,084,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.76 for the present operating margin

+81.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc. stands at -9.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.19. Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), the company’s capital structure generated 103.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.84. Total debt to assets is 39.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.