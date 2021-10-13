Wall Street Pummels American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) After Recent Earnings Report

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.21. The company’s stock price has collected -0.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/04/21 that AEP Energy Partners Seeks Solar, Wind and Battery Storage Projects in PJM

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ :AEP) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEP is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.63, which is $15.04 above the current price. AEP currently public float of 499.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEP was 2.69M shares.

AEP’s Market Performance

AEP stocks went down by -0.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.53% and a quarterly performance of -4.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.63% for American Electric Power Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.95% for AEP stocks with a simple moving average of -2.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to AEP, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

AEP Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.08. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Akins Nicholas K, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $81.79 back on Oct 01. After this action, Akins Nicholas K now owns 97,039 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $171,759 using the latest closing price.

Akins Nicholas K, the President and CEO of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 2,100 shares at $89.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Akins Nicholas K is holding 98,672 shares at $188,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.00 for the present operating margin

+28.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at +14.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.58. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), the company’s capital structure generated 168.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.82. Total debt to assets is 41.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.