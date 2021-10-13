TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) went down by -3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.35. The company’s stock price has collected -3.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/21 that TimkenSteel, United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1123 Reach Tentative Agreement for New Four-Year Contract

Is It Worth Investing in TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE :TMST) Right Now?

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMST is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for TimkenSteel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.80, which is $4.22 above the current price. TMST currently public float of 37.75M and currently shorts hold a 15.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMST was 612.31K shares.

TMST’s Market Performance

TMST stocks went down by -3.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.97% and a quarterly performance of 2.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 254.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for TimkenSteel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.80% for TMST stocks with a simple moving average of 17.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMST stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for TMST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TMST in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TMST, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

TMST Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMST fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +181.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.37. In addition, TimkenSteel Corporation saw 190.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMST starting from WESTBROOKS KRISTOPHER R, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $16.76 back on Aug 11. After this action, WESTBROOKS KRISTOPHER R now owns 140,350 shares of TimkenSteel Corporation, valued at $251,388 using the latest closing price.

Raketich Kevin A, the EVP, Sales, Mktg. & Bus. Dev. of TimkenSteel Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $14.25 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Raketich Kevin A is holding 59,958 shares at $142,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.95 for the present operating margin

+2.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for TimkenSteel Corporation stands at -7.45. The total capital return value is set at -8.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.52. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST), the company’s capital structure generated 19.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.35. Total debt to assets is 8.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.