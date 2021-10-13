The Chart for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) went down by -2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that AmerisourceBergen Announces Date and Time for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release

Is It Worth Investing in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE :ABC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABC is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.46, which is $21.12 above the current price. ABC currently public float of 148.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABC was 818.64K shares.

ABC’s Market Performance

ABC stocks went up by 0.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.16% and a quarterly performance of 5.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for AmerisourceBergen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.33% for ABC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABC

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABC, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

ABC Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.18. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw 22.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from COLLIS STEVEN H, who sale 24,265 shares at the price of $121.90 back on Sep 20. After this action, COLLIS STEVEN H now owns 184,579 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $2,957,904 using the latest closing price.

Krikorian Lazarus, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 17,673 shares at $124.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Krikorian Lazarus is holding 14,815 shares at $2,200,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.07 for the present operating margin

+2.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at -1.80. The total capital return value is set at 36.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.72. Equity return is now at value 764.10, with -7.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.21 and the total asset turnover is 4.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.