Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) went up by 15.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.24. The company’s stock price has collected 20.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – AXSM

Is It Worth Investing in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXSM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXSM is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $86.73. AXSM currently public float of 29.06M and currently shorts hold a 11.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXSM was 1.36M shares.

AXSM’s Market Performance

AXSM stocks went up by 20.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.52% and a quarterly performance of -33.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.69% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.88% for AXSM stocks with a simple moving average of -32.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $34 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXSM reach a price target of $112. The rating they have provided for AXSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 10th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AXSM, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

AXSM Trading at 26.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares surge +44.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM rose by +20.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.11. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. saw -53.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXSM starting from Coleman Mark, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $58.15 back on May 12. After this action, Coleman Mark now owns 420,998 shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., valued at $29,075 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

The total capital return value is set at -54.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.37. Equity return is now at value -109.10, with -64.90 for asset returns.

Based on Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), the company’s capital structure generated 44.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.58. Total debt to assets is 26.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.85.