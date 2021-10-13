Nutriband Inc. (NTRBW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW) went up by 90.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.30. The company’s stock price has collected 145.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Nutriband Inc. Signs Exclusive Manufacturing Agreement for Diocheck(TM) Visual COVID-19 Antibody Indicator Patch

Is It Worth Investing in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ :NTRBW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Nutriband Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00. NTRBW currently public float of 3.33M. Today, the average trading volume of NTRBW was 155.34K shares.

NTRBW’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 102.49% for NTRBW stocks with a simple moving average of 102.49% for the last 200 days.

NTRBW Trading at 102.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 28.92% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRBW rose by +145.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Nutriband Inc. saw 104.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-275.08 for the present operating margin

+38.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutriband Inc. stands at -310.78. The total capital return value is set at -55.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.85.

Based on Nutriband Inc. (NTRBW), the company’s capital structure generated 25.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.09. Total debt to assets is 18.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 111.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.