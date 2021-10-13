Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Just Got Our Attention

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) went down by -20.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.43. The company’s stock price has collected -1.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ :STIM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STIM is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Neuronetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. STIM currently public float of 24.53M and currently shorts hold a 8.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STIM was 448.11K shares.

STIM’s Market Performance

STIM stocks went down by -1.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.88% and a quarterly performance of -54.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for Neuronetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.86% for STIM stocks with a simple moving average of -59.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STIM

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to STIM, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 06th of the previous year.

STIM Trading at -28.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -24.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIM fell by -22.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, Neuronetics Inc. saw -42.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STIM starting from CASCELLA ROBERT, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $6.72 back on Aug 30. After this action, CASCELLA ROBERT now owns 25,255 shares of Neuronetics Inc., valued at $100,850 using the latest closing price.

Furlong Stephen, the CFO of Neuronetics Inc., sale 6,563 shares at $13.08 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Furlong Stephen is holding 250,449 shares at $85,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.30 for the present operating margin

+74.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neuronetics Inc. stands at -55.75. The total capital return value is set at -30.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.10. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Based on Neuronetics Inc. (STIM), the company’s capital structure generated 150.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.06. Total debt to assets is 48.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 148.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.