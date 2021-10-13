Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Just Got Our Attention

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) went up by 5.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.77. The company’s stock price has collected 4.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that (PR) MindMed Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Sphere Health

Is It Worth Investing in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ :MNMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.48. Today, the average trading volume of MNMD was 3.19M shares.

MNMD’s Market Performance

MNMD stocks went up by 4.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.09% and a quarterly performance of -29.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 173.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.70% for MNMD stocks with a simple moving average of -23.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2021.

MNMD Trading at -11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. saw -23.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The total capital return value is set at -75.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.06.