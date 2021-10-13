Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX)

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) went up by 16.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s stock price has collected 57.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/21 that Xiaobai Maimai Plans to Enter the U.S. Radiation Oncology Services Market

Is It Worth Investing in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ :HX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HX is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. HX currently public float of 5.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HX was 154.92K shares.

HX’s Market Performance

HX stocks went up by 57.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 123.39% and a quarterly performance of 143.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.52% for Xiaobai Maimai Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 81.39% for HX stocks with a simple moving average of 105.32% for the last 200 days.

HX Trading at 103.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.61%, as shares surge +126.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HX rose by +57.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. saw 54.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1669.83 for the present operating margin

-54.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stands at -1797.92. The total capital return value is set at -61.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.13. Equity return is now at value -72.30, with -45.60 for asset returns.

Based on Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX), the company’s capital structure generated 57.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.