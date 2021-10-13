Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.47. The company’s stock price has collected -0.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/09/21 that 6 reasons this is a fresh multiyear bull market and 6 stocks in the surprising sector you should favor

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE :BBWI) Right Now?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBWI is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Bath & Body Works Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $81.48, which is $16.75 above the current price. BBWI currently public float of 250.30M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBWI was 3.92M shares.

BBWI’s Market Performance

BBWI stocks went down by -0.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.75% and a quarterly performance of 4.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 144.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Bath & Body Works Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.53% for BBWI stocks with a simple moving average of 19.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $82 based on the research report published on September 27th of the current year 2021.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBWI reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for BBWI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BBWI, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on August 24th of the current year.

BBWI Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.06. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw 110.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.84 for the present operating margin

+41.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at +7.12. The total capital return value is set at 22.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.06. Equity return is now at value -186.40, with 16.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.