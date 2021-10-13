Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.94. The company’s stock price has collected 5.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that 4D pharma to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit

Is It Worth Investing in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :JEF) Right Now?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JEF is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.67, which is -$0.94 below the current price. JEF currently public float of 200.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JEF was 1.76M shares.

JEF’s Market Performance

JEF stocks went up by 5.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.80% and a quarterly performance of 20.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.62% for JEF stocks with a simple moving average of 26.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $45 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JEF reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for JEF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to JEF, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

JEF Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.77. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. saw 64.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from STEINBERG JOSEPH S, who sale 97,033 shares at the price of $35.05 back on Aug 09. After this action, STEINBERG JOSEPH S now owns 106,972 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., valued at $3,401,007 using the latest closing price.

STEINBERG JOSEPH S, the Chairman of the Board of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., sale 2,967 shares at $35.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that STEINBERG JOSEPH S is holding 204,005 shares at $103,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.57 for the present operating margin

+88.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.17. The total capital return value is set at 6.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.96.

Based on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), the company’s capital structure generated 242.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.81. Total debt to assets is 43.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.