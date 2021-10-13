Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)?

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) went down by -2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $314.76. The company’s stock price has collected -0.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/05/21 that Analyst forecasts tech stock rebound of at least 10% and says rate fears will soon pass

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ :DOCU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOCU is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for DocuSign Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $323.18, which is $72.2 above the current price. DOCU currently public float of 192.36M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCU was 2.19M shares.

DOCU’s Market Performance

DOCU stocks went down by -0.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.09% and a quarterly performance of -7.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for DocuSign Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.15% for DOCU stocks with a simple moving average of 2.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $350 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCU reach a price target of $345, previously predicting the price at $280. The rating they have provided for DOCU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DOCU, setting the target price at $310 in the report published on September 03rd of the current year.

DOCU Trading at -9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $265.05. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw 14.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Solvik Peter, who sale 8,750 shares at the price of $266.91 back on Oct 07. After this action, Solvik Peter now owns 65,558 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $2,335,462 using the latest closing price.

Alhadeff Loren, the Chief Revenue Officer of DocuSign Inc., sale 6,387 shares at $276.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Alhadeff Loren is holding 143,427 shares at $1,765,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.42 for the present operating margin

+73.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc. stands at -16.74. The total capital return value is set at -13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.60. Equity return is now at value -54.60, with -7.30 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 281.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.76. Total debt to assets is 39.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 264.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.