Is a Correction Looming Ahead for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $228.72. The company’s stock price has collected -4.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that NXP Semiconductors Names Bill Betz as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ :NXPI) Right Now?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for NXP Semiconductors N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $234.44, which is $51.07 above the current price. NXPI currently public float of 264.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXPI was 2.01M shares.

NXPI’s Market Performance

NXPI stocks went down by -4.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.70% and a quarterly performance of -10.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for NXP Semiconductors N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.60% for NXPI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $230 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2021.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXPI reach a price target of $260. The rating they have provided for NXPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to NXPI, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

NXPI Trading at -12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.24. In addition, NXP Semiconductors N.V. saw 15.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from GOLDMAN KENNETH A, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $211.32 back on Sep 16. After this action, GOLDMAN KENNETH A now owns 12,448 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V., valued at $211,320 using the latest closing price.

Sievers Kurt, the CEO & President of NXP Semiconductors N.V., sale 25,878 shares at $225.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Sievers Kurt is holding 134,359 shares at $5,822,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.44 for the present operating margin

+33.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 2.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.31. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 87.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.73. Total debt to assets is 39.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.