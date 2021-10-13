Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.98. The company’s stock price has collected 2.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that AGTC to Present at Upcoming Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Is It Worth Investing in Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ :OTIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTIC is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Otonomy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50. OTIC currently public float of 55.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTIC was 346.28K shares.

OTIC’s Market Performance

OTIC stocks went up by 2.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.73% and a quarterly performance of -10.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.54% for Otonomy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.50% for OTIC stocks with a simple moving average of -34.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OTIC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OTIC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $8 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for OTIC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 24th, 2019.

OTIC Trading at 10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIC rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7687. In addition, Otonomy Inc. saw -73.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIC starting from Lichter Jay, who sale 321,180 shares at the price of $2.70 back on Mar 03. After this action, Lichter Jay now owns 0 shares of Otonomy Inc., valued at $866,544 using the latest closing price.

Lichter Jay, the Director of Otonomy Inc., sale 389,574 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Lichter Jay is holding 113,935 shares at $1,129,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22449.45 for the present operating margin

-724.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otonomy Inc. stands at -16384.98. The total capital return value is set at -71.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.96. Equity return is now at value -67.20, with -43.00 for asset returns.

Based on Otonomy Inc. (OTIC), the company’s capital structure generated 48.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.75. Total debt to assets is 30.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 769.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.07.