Here’s Our Rant About Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/21 that Sylvamo to Release Third-Quarter Earnings Nov. 10

Is It Worth Investing in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE :SLVM) Right Now?

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sylvamo Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.00. Today, the average trading volume of SLVM was 1.65M shares.

SLVM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.54% for SLVM stocks with a simple moving average of -3.54% for the last 200 days.

SLVM Trading at -3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.18% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLVM rose by +8.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Sylvamo Corporation saw 12.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.