Here’s Our Rant About Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) went up by 13.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.57. The company’s stock price has collected -1.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Cassava Shareholder Alert

Is It Worth Investing in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ :QTRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTRX is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Quanterix Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.00, which is $29.25 above the current price. QTRX currently public float of 34.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTRX was 233.98K shares.

QTRX’s Market Performance

QTRX stocks went down by -1.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.17% and a quarterly performance of -12.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Quanterix Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.47% for QTRX stocks with a simple moving average of -19.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTRX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QTRX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for QTRX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $53 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

QTRX Trading at -5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.39. In addition, Quanterix Corporation saw 0.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTRX starting from Roskey Mark T., who sale 143 shares at the price of $51.20 back on Oct 01. After this action, Roskey Mark T. now owns 23,555 shares of Quanterix Corporation, valued at $7,322 using the latest closing price.

Mattoon Dawn, the Sr. VP, Diagnostics of Quanterix Corporation, sale 342 shares at $51.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Mattoon Dawn is holding 36,848 shares at $17,511 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.57 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanterix Corporation stands at -36.50. The total capital return value is set at -16.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.31. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Quanterix Corporation (QTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.00. Total debt to assets is 11.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.