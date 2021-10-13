Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) went down by -2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.80. The company’s stock price has collected -6.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/21 that Quantum eMotion Emphasizes the Critical Challenges Faced by Cybersecurity in a National Post Article

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ :HCSG) Right Now?

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCSG is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Healthcare Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.23, which is $5.71 above the current price. HCSG currently public float of 74.18M and currently shorts hold a 10.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCSG was 892.19K shares.

HCSG’s Market Performance

HCSG stocks went down by -6.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.43% and a quarterly performance of -25.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Healthcare Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.60% for HCSG stocks with a simple moving average of -18.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCSG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HCSG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HCSG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $31 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2021.

HCSG Trading at -8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCSG fell by -6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.03. In addition, Healthcare Services Group Inc. saw -16.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCSG starting from Kush Andrew, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $23.54 back on Dec 04. After this action, Kush Andrew now owns 8,188 shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc., valued at $47,080 using the latest closing price.

Ottaviano Dino D, the Director of Healthcare Services Group Inc., sale 300 shares at $23.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Ottaviano Dino D is holding 434 shares at $6,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.14 for the present operating margin

+15.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Services Group Inc. stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 21.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.48. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.35. Total debt to assets is 2.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.