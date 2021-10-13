Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) went down by -3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.94. The company’s stock price has collected -4.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation Announce Final Exchange Ratio for Proposed Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE :BEN) Right Now?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEN is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.85, which is $3.76 above the current price. BEN currently public float of 286.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEN was 2.72M shares.

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN stocks went down by -4.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.01% and a quarterly performance of -4.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Franklin Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.81% for BEN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $36 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEN reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for BEN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to BEN, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

BEN Trading at -7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.55. In addition, Franklin Resources Inc. saw 15.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who purchase 3,604,359 shares at the price of $11.93 back on Sep 30. After this action, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC now owns 11,262,556 shares of Franklin Resources Inc., valued at $43,000,000 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON JENNIFER M, the President and CEO of Franklin Resources Inc., sale 52,789 shares at $30.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that JOHNSON JENNIFER M is holding 1,897,836 shares at $1,603,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.25 for the present operating margin

+66.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources Inc. stands at +14.10. The total capital return value is set at 9.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.14. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), the company’s capital structure generated 49.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.95. Total debt to assets is 24.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.