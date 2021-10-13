Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)?

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.49. The company’s stock price has collected -4.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/21 that Iveco Group name and logo usher in the future of new On-Highway player

Is It Worth Investing in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE :CNHI) Right Now?

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNHI is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for CNH Industrial N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.25, which is $5.06 above the current price. CNHI currently public float of 994.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNHI was 2.57M shares.

CNHI’s Market Performance

CNHI stocks went down by -4.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.55% and a quarterly performance of -0.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.97% for CNH Industrial N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.06% for CNHI stocks with a simple moving average of 2.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNHI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CNHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNHI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2021.

CNHI Trading at -2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI fell by -4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.69. In addition, CNH Industrial N.V. saw 26.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+17.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial N.V. stands at -1.89. The total capital return value is set at 5.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.43. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), the company’s capital structure generated 540.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.38. Total debt to assets is 54.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.