Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) went up by 4.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s stock price has collected -0.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/17/21 that Chico’s FAS Names Patrick Guido as Finance Chief

Is It Worth Investing in Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE :CHS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHS is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Chico’s FAS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.63, which is $1.06 above the current price. CHS currently public float of 111.93M and currently shorts hold a 8.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHS was 1.84M shares.

CHS’s Market Performance

CHS stocks went down by -0.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.93% and a quarterly performance of -27.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 293.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for Chico’s FAS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.76% for CHS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CHS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for CHS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 27th, 2019.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CHS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

CHS Trading at -14.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHS fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, Chico’s FAS Inc. saw 187.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.28 for the present operating margin

+15.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chico’s FAS Inc. stands at -27.21. The total capital return value is set at -26.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.80. Equity return is now at value -62.60, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS), the company’s capital structure generated 520.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.88. Total debt to assets is 67.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 402.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.