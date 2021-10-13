Can Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) Remain Competitive?

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) went down by -33.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.12. The company’s stock price has collected -34.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE :XIN) Right Now?

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XIN is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.16. Today, the average trading volume of XIN was 112.34K shares.

XIN’s Market Performance

XIN stocks went down by -34.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.43% and a quarterly performance of -54.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.30% for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.76% for XIN stocks with a simple moving average of -53.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XIN stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for XIN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for XIN in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $7 based on the research report published on May 28th of the previous year 2010.

Roth Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XIN reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for XIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2009.

Roth Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to XIN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

XIN Trading at -42.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.29%, as shares sank -40.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XIN fell by -34.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7050. In addition, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. saw -49.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.90 for the present operating margin

+22.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stands at +2.75. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.79. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN), the company’s capital structure generated 474.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.59. Total debt to assets is 44.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.