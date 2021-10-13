Buy or Sell Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) went down by -3.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.09. The company’s stock price has collected -13.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Flotek Industries To Present At EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE :FTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTK is at 2.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Flotek Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.13. FTK currently public float of 66.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTK was 186.24K shares.

FTK’s Market Performance

FTK stocks went down by -13.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.31% and a quarterly performance of -40.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.61% for Flotek Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.73% for FTK stocks with a simple moving average of -42.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTK stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for FTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FTK in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to FTK, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

FTK Trading at -25.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares sank -19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTK fell by -13.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2125. In addition, Flotek Industries Inc. saw -51.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTK starting from GIBSON JOHN W JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Sep 30. After this action, GIBSON JOHN W JR now owns 870,593 shares of Flotek Industries Inc., valued at $2,440 using the latest closing price.

GIBSON JOHN W JR, the CEO and President of Flotek Industries Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that GIBSON JOHN W JR is holding 868,593 shares at $2,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-110.73 for the present operating margin

-71.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flotek Industries Inc. stands at -256.77. The total capital return value is set at -46.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.20. Equity return is now at value -168.30, with -92.90 for asset returns.

Based on Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK), the company’s capital structure generated 31.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.89. Total debt to assets is 17.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.