Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) went up by 12.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.60. The company’s stock price has collected 12.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/21 that Accelerate Diagnostics Announces Agreements to Exchange Approximately $51 Million in Principal Amount of Its 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 for Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXDX is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. AXDX currently public float of 34.52M and currently shorts hold a 22.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXDX was 205.78K shares.

AXDX’s Market Performance

AXDX stocks went up by 12.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.36% and a quarterly performance of -7.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.44% for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.62% for AXDX stocks with a simple moving average of -22.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXDX

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXDX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AXDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to AXDX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

AXDX Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXDX rose by +12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.75. In addition, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. saw -17.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXDX starting from SCHULER JACK W, who purchase 59,978 shares at the price of $5.31 back on Sep 28. After this action, SCHULER JACK W now owns 17,062,632 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., valued at $318,483 using the latest closing price.

SCHULER JACK W, the Director of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $5.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that SCHULER JACK W is holding 17,002,654 shares at $799,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-570.53 for the present operating margin

+39.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stands at -700.47. The total capital return value is set at -59.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.65. Equity return is now at value 134.50, with -87.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.76.