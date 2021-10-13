A Lesson to Learn: Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.27. The company’s stock price has collected -1.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/21 that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Is It Worth Investing in Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SRGA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRGA is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Surgalign Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00. Today, the average trading volume of SRGA was 4.09M shares.

SRGA’s Market Performance

SRGA stocks went down by -1.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.98% and a quarterly performance of -8.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Surgalign Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.59% for SRGA stocks with a simple moving average of -41.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRGA stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SRGA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SRGA in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRGA reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for SRGA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SRGA, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

SRGA Trading at -16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -28.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRGA fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1823. In addition, Surgalign Holdings Inc. saw -53.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRGA starting from McEachin Thomas, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 16. After this action, McEachin Thomas now owns 202,692 shares of Surgalign Holdings Inc., valued at $20,600 using the latest closing price.

Rich Terry M., the President and CEO of Surgalign Holdings Inc., purchase 10,100 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Rich Terry M. is holding 2,772,660 shares at $9,191 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.24 for the present operating margin

+56.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stands at -190.86. The total capital return value is set at -51.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -303.69. Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.11. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.