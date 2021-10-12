The Chart for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.69. The company’s stock price has collected 0.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/21 that Bionano Genomics Expands Commercial Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth of Saphyr(R) and Bolster Customer Support and Experience Globally

Is It Worth Investing in Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ :BNGO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Bionano Genomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50. BNGO currently public float of 278.20M and currently shorts hold a 15.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNGO was 8.27M shares.

BNGO’s Market Performance

BNGO stocks went up by 0.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.26% and a quarterly performance of -16.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 744.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for Bionano Genomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.59% for BNGO stocks with a simple moving average of -27.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNGO reach a price target of $1.25. The rating they have provided for BNGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BNGO, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

BNGO Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +559.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc. saw 65.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-435.74 for the present operating margin

+21.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at -483.43. The total capital return value is set at -98.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -149.42. Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.76. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.23.