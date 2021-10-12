MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.96. The company’s stock price has collected 2.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/21 that MGIC to Participate at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Is It Worth Investing in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE :MTG) Right Now?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTG is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for MGIC Investment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.39, which is $1.55 above the current price. MTG currently public float of 334.65M and currently shorts hold a 6.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTG was 2.32M shares.

MTG’s Market Performance

MTG stocks went up by 2.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.11% and a quarterly performance of 17.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for MGIC Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.32% for MTG stocks with a simple moving average of 14.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTG reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for MTG stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2020.

MTG Trading at 5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.21. In addition, MGIC Investment Corporation saw 26.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Hughes James J., who sale 80,051 shares at the price of $14.39 back on May 07. After this action, Hughes James J. now owns 154,003 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation, valued at $1,151,686 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corporation stands at +37.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.05. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), the company’s capital structure generated 26.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.92. Total debt to assets is 17.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.