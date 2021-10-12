Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) went down by -0.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/27/21 that Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. Clarifies That the New Regulations Related to Homework and Off-campus Training for Students in China Does Not Impact the Company

Is It Worth Investing in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ :WAFU) Right Now?

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

WAFU currently public float of 1.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAFU was 201.45K shares.

WAFU’s Market Performance

WAFU stocks went up by 8.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.85% and a quarterly performance of -21.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.44% for Wah Fu Education Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.83% for WAFU stocks with a simple moving average of -1.38% for the last 200 days.

WAFU Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares surge +10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAFU rose by +10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, Wah Fu Education Group Limited saw 68.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WAFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.81 for the present operating margin

+53.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wah Fu Education Group Limited stands at +7.98. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.89. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU), the company’s capital structure generated 3.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.43. Total debt to assets is 2.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.