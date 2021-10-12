Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tiptree Inc. (TIPT)?

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) went up by 24.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.48. The company’s stock price has collected 4.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Tiptree Announces Strategic Investment in Fortegra From Warburg Pincus LLC

Is It Worth Investing in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ :TIPT) Right Now?

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TIPT is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tiptree Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.94. TIPT currently public float of 21.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIPT was 81.62K shares.

TIPT’s Market Performance

TIPT stocks went up by 4.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.18% and a quarterly performance of 22.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for Tiptree Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.48% for TIPT stocks with a simple moving average of 53.85% for the last 200 days.

TIPT Trading at 32.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +38.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIPT rose by +29.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +172.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, Tiptree Inc. saw 114.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TIPT starting from Ilany Jonathan, who purchase 1,930 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Jun 04. After this action, Ilany Jonathan now owns 144,019 shares of Tiptree Inc., valued at $19,242 using the latest closing price.

Inayatullah Arif, the 10% Owner of Tiptree Inc., purchase 85,000 shares at $8.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Inayatullah Arif is holding 3,097,094 shares at $696,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TIPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tiptree Inc. stands at -3.75. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.58. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tiptree Inc. (TIPT), the company’s capital structure generated 131.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.88. Total debt to assets is 19.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.