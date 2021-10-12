Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.09. The company’s stock price has collected -1.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 16 hours ago that JPMorgan downgrades Conagra and upgrades Hormel, as inflation fears should keep investors in many large food companies on the sidelines

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE :CAG) Right Now?

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAG is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Conagra Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.07, which is $3.62 above the current price. CAG currently public float of 478.21M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAG was 3.65M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

CAG stocks went down by -1.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.39% and a quarterly performance of -1.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Conagra Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.35% for CAG stocks with a simple moving average of -5.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on October 08th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAG reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for CAG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 29th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CAG, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

CAG Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.67. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw -7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from Batcheler Colleen, who sale 33,803 shares at the price of $34.20 back on Jul 27. After this action, Batcheler Colleen now owns 159,944 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $1,156,063 using the latest closing price.

Batcheler Colleen, the EVP Gen Counsel & Corp Secty of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 6,210 shares at $34.96 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Batcheler Colleen is holding 159,943 shares at $217,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.32 for the present operating margin

+30.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc. stands at +11.61. The total capital return value is set at 12.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 107.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.91. Total debt to assets is 41.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.