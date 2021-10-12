Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Just Got Our Attention

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) went up by 6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.10. The company’s stock price has collected 7.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Gossamer Bio Announces Addition of Two CNS-Penetrant BTK Inhibitors to its Product Candidate Pipeline: GB5121 & GB7208

Is It Worth Investing in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :GOSS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.13, which is $5.04 above the current price. GOSS currently public float of 67.13M and currently shorts hold a 14.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOSS was 516.09K shares.

GOSS’s Market Performance

GOSS stocks went up by 7.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.23% and a quarterly performance of 72.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for Gossamer Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.99% for GOSS stocks with a simple moving average of 42.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOSS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GOSS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GOSS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOSS reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for GOSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to GOSS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

GOSS Trading at 31.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +28.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOSS rose by +7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, Gossamer Bio Inc. saw 38.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOSS starting from Giraudo Bryan, who sale 5,490 shares at the price of $9.48 back on Mar 23. After this action, Giraudo Bryan now owns 109,889 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc., valued at $52,046 using the latest closing price.

Salter-Cid Luisa, the Chief Scientific Officer of Gossamer Bio Inc., sale 5,491 shares at $9.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Salter-Cid Luisa is holding 206,065 shares at $52,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOSS

The total capital return value is set at -46.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.66. Equity return is now at value -80.90, with -47.10 for asset returns.

Based on Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 57.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.42. Total debt to assets is 34.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.51.