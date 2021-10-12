Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) went down by -2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aspen Technology, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE :EMR) Right Now?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EMR is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Emerson Electric Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.74, which is $15.42 above the current price. EMR currently public float of 593.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMR was 2.38M shares.

EMR’s Market Performance

EMR stocks went up by 0.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.90% and a quarterly performance of -3.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Emerson Electric Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.13% for EMR stocks with a simple moving average of 1.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $99 based on the research report published on October 08th of the current year 2021.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMR reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for EMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to EMR, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

EMR Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.98. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw 17.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Button Bell Katherine, who sale 12,850 shares at the price of $101.21 back on Aug 10. After this action, Button Bell Katherine now owns 27,659 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $1,300,496 using the latest closing price.

DELLAQUILA FRANK J, the Senior Exec. VP and CFO of Emerson Electric Co., sale 10,000 shares at $78.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that DELLAQUILA FRANK J is holding 240,340 shares at $789,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.63 for the present operating margin

+40.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +11.70. The total capital return value is set at 18.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.23. Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 95.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 34.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.