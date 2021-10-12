Deere & Company (DE) Just Got Our Attention

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went down by -3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $400.34. The company’s stock price has collected -1.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that Union Workers Reject Deere Contract Proposal. Strike Deadline Set for Late Wednesday.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Company (NYSE :DE) Right Now?

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DE is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Deere & Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $415.45, which is $78.89 above the current price. DE currently public float of 309.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DE was 1.57M shares.

DE’s Market Performance

DE stocks went down by -1.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.40% and a quarterly performance of -5.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Deere & Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.11% for DE stocks with a simple moving average of -4.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $400 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DE reach a price target of $425. The rating they have provided for DE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

DE Trading at -8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $345.40. In addition, Deere & Company saw 23.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from Reed Cory J, who sale 6,188 shares at the price of $385.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Reed Cory J now owns 25,461 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $2,382,380 using the latest closing price.

Erwin Tami A., the Director of Deere & Company, purchase 275 shares at $359.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Erwin Tami A. is holding 275 shares at $98,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+28.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 8.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Company (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 360.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.27. Total debt to assets is 62.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.