Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX)?

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) went down by -2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected 45.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/21 that Synaptogenix Announces Participation at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ :SNPX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Synaptogenix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SNPX currently public float of 2.99M and currently shorts hold a 11.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNPX was 386.93K shares.

SNPX’s Market Performance

SNPX stocks went up by 45.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.64% and a quarterly performance of 31.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.21% for Synaptogenix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.87% for SNPX stocks with a simple moving average of 46.77% for the last 200 days.

SNPX Trading at 56.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +94.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPX rose by +30.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Synaptogenix Inc. saw 113.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPX starting from Silverman Joshua, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $8.30 back on Jun 14. After this action, Silverman Joshua now owns 15,000 shares of Synaptogenix Inc., valued at $83,000 using the latest closing price.

Alkon Daniel L., the Chief Scientific Officer of Synaptogenix Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $8.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Alkon Daniel L. is holding 11,484 shares at $82,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPX

The total capital return value is set at -98.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.63. Equity return is now at value -75.00, with -70.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.