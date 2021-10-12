Can American Well Corporation (AMWL) Remain Competitive?

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) went down by -3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.75. The company’s stock price has collected -1.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/21 that Amwell Industry Telehealth Survey Paints Picture of an Integrated, Streamlined Digital Care Future

Is It Worth Investing in American Well Corporation (NYSE :AMWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for American Well Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.40. AMWL currently public float of 135.31M and currently shorts hold a 9.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMWL was 2.15M shares.

AMWL’s Market Performance

AMWL stocks went down by -1.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.49% and a quarterly performance of -28.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for American Well Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.52% for AMWL stocks with a simple moving average of -52.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AMWL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMWL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $15 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMWL reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for AMWL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 17th, 2021.

AMWL Trading at -19.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -21.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, American Well Corporation saw -67.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWL starting from Schoenberg Ido, who sale 107,000 shares at the price of $8.95 back on Oct 01. After this action, Schoenberg Ido now owns 3,077,731 shares of American Well Corporation, valued at $957,350 using the latest closing price.

Schoenberg Roy, the President, co-CEO of American Well Corporation, sale 107,000 shares at $8.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Schoenberg Roy is holding 3,077,731 shares at $957,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.09 for the present operating margin

+31.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corporation stands at -91.51. The total capital return value is set at -26.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.39. Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -14.10 for asset returns.

Based on American Well Corporation (AMWL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.62. Total debt to assets is 0.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.18.