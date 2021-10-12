Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Just Got Our Attention

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) went down by -4.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.23. The company’s stock price has collected 5.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/21 that Logility Partners With ArcherGrey to Strengthen Consulting and Tech Solutions

Is It Worth Investing in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE :BIG) Right Now?

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIG is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Big Lots Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $52.78, which is $10.45 above the current price. BIG currently public float of 31.94M and currently shorts hold a 15.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIG was 831.48K shares.

BIG’s Market Performance

BIG stocks went up by 5.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.15% and a quarterly performance of -26.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for Big Lots Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.43% for BIG stocks with a simple moving average of -24.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BIG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BIG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIG reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for BIG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 30th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to BIG, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on August 30th of the current year.

BIG Trading at -11.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.04. In addition, Big Lots Inc. saw 4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIG starting from Schlonsky Michael Allen, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $61.27 back on Jul 21. After this action, Schlonsky Michael Allen now owns 65,951 shares of Big Lots Inc., valued at $122,540 using the latest closing price.

Robins Ronald A Jr, the Executive Vice President of Big Lots Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $67.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09, which means that Robins Ronald A Jr is holding 42,822 shares at $675,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.44 for the present operating margin

+38.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big Lots Inc. stands at +10.15. The total capital return value is set at 14.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.45. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Big Lots Inc. (BIG), the company’s capital structure generated 136.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.75. Total debt to assets is 43.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.